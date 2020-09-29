FIRST ALERT: A few strong storms this evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong cold front will bring periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and the possibility of a quick spin-up this afternoon and into the evening hours. We’re under a level one severe weather threat as the cold front increases our storm chances throughout the day and into the evening hours.
We will hold onto the possibility of a few showers from time to time throughout the morning hours and into the middle of the day. The chances of an isolated thunderstorm will stick around through the late morning and early afternoon hours as temperatures climb into the lower 80s today.
As the cold front moves closer to the area by the late afternoon and early evening hours, more widespread and heavier downpours will develop. We could see those storms develop well ahead of the front, if there is enough energy. That will be a key factor for today and something the Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight. We have energy but it’s not an overwhelming amount by any means.
Depending on the development of storms, will dictate the exact time for the strongest activity this evening. Regardless, the evening commute will be a slow going on as the rain picks up quickly around 5 PM and throughout the rest of the evening. In addition with the increasing showers and storms, a strong cold front combined with upper level energy could result in a few of those storms being strong this evening. The best chance for severe weather today will be due to a strong wind gusts or gusty winds associated with a strong storm. However, there is a small risk of a brief tornado as well from sunset into the late evening hours.
Rain chances will continue overnight and into the very early morning hours on Wednesday. Prior to sunrise, the cold front will move off shore and the front will usher in much drier and cooler weather for the rest of the week. Several weaker fronts will follow and will keep the weather fall-like through the weekend.
