FIRST ALERT: A few strong storms this evening

Depending on the development of storms, will dictate the exact time for the strongest activity this evening. Regardless, the evening commute will be a slow going on as the rain picks up quickly around 5 PM and throughout the rest of the evening. In addition with the increasing showers and storms, a strong cold front combined with upper level energy could result in a few of those storms being strong this evening. The best chance for severe weather today will be due to a strong wind gusts or gusty winds associated with a strong storm. However, there is a small risk of a brief tornado as well from sunset into the late evening hours.