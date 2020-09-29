FIRST ALERT: Clearing up and drying out

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A strong cold front will push through the area late this evening bringing an end to the rain and ushering in a long stretch of quiet, fall weather.
Off and on showers and storms will continue through the late evening and overnight hours. Some of the rain could be heavy at times with many areas seeing one to two inches of rain. A small threat of isolated strong to severe storms remains in place with gusty winds being the primary threat.
After midnight, cooler and dryer weather will begin to rush into the area as the cold front pushes off shore. By daybreak Wednesday, rain will be well off shore with increasing sunshine and temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.
Wednesday afternoon will be sunny and pleasant with afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 70s.
The quiet fall weather will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend with daytime temperatures in the 70s and overnight temperatures in the 50s.
A weak area of low pressure off shore may bring more clouds and few showers to the area by late Sunday and Monday.
