DHEC: Over 500 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 22 additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 527 new cases of COVID-19, and 22 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 143,495 and those who have died to 3,173, officials said.
In Horry County, there have been 10,004 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and 185 deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Monday statewide was 4,007 and the percent positive was 13.2%.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
