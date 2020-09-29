Darlington police make arrest in teen’s shooting death; coroner IDs victim

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington police officers arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a teen’s shooting death.
Authorities said the shooting happened on Thursday night along Short Coker Street.
Kenlarris Kelly is charged with murder in connection to the case.
He’s currently at the W. Glenn Detention Center where it also lists that he faces an attempted murder charge.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the victim as 18-year-old Jameke Sawuan Parker. He died just after midnight Friday, according to Hardee.
Police have not said what led up to the shooting.
