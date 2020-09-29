Darlington mayor on a mission to solve flooding problems

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - In recent weeks, storms have led to extensive flooding in Darlington.
Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd said flooding is a constant issue, and he and city leaders are trying to put a stop to it.
“Everyone on council is frustrated, and we’re doing our best to go out and do it. I’m out here with a shovel trying to do it myself sometimes," said Boyd.
For years the streets of Darlington have been impacted by flooding, and Boyd said the issue hasn’t been properly addressed in the past.
Boyd said the flooding is being caused by many of the drainage systems being clogged with roots and other debris. Despite many of the drains being owned by SCDOT, Boyd said the city is taking charge and handling it themselves.
“I asked DOT today, they don’t have nothing to clean the roots out with, but it’s their drain so we are doing our best to get what we can cleaned out, even though a lot of the drains are DOT property," said Boyd.
Boyd said the city of Darlington has a root cutter and a vacuum truck and is going around and cleaning the drains as quickly as possible.
He said this is the first major flooding he’s seen since taking over as mayor in January, and he’s going to stay on top of the problem until it’s fixed.
“I know I step on people’s toes sometimes and at times I make people upset, but when people’s houses are underwater, I’m going to jump in and try to get it fixed," said Boyd.
Boyd said he’s also been in contact with South Carolina state Rep. Robert Williams and South Carolina state Sen. Gerald Malloy who are also working to fix the problem.
He said he doesn’t want to take legal action against anyone, he just wants to find people who can help.
“I’m just trying to shake the trees and get attention, and say we’re in desperate need and we need help," said Boyd.
Boyd said he’s set to meet with SCDOT to discuss the drainage and flooding issue.
