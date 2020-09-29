COVID-19 budget cuts force Myrtle Beach to offer early retirement to certain city employees

The city put a voluntary separation program, or early retirement incentive, into place for those who were close to retirement or already working beyond retirement. Kruea explained that the reason the city focused on those nearest to retirement or who had already retired but were rehired is because they would benefit the most from the separation agreement. He said that staff members who are not near retirement would not have benefited to the same degree. He added the positions resulted in greater savings to the city during this fiscal year, even with the separation package.