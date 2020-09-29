Conway at Carolina Forest named week two Extra Point Game of the Week

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - For our week two Extra Point Game of the Week, we’re heading up Highway 501 for a clash between Class 5A, Region VI foes Conway and Carolina Forest.
The Tigers and Panthers both enter the matchup with 1-0 records to begin the year. Conway won a tight one over St. James, 21-16 while Carolina Forest dominated South Florence by a final of 40-14.
Historically, Conway has had the upper hand in this rivalry however, Carolina Forest has won the past two meetings including a 42-13 win last season to clinch the Panthers' first region championship in program history.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Carolina Forest High School. Extra Point comes your way every Friday night at 11:15 p.m.
