Authorities search for wanted person outside of Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are conducting a search Monday morning for a wanted person in the Aynor area.
A tweet from the Horry County Police Department stated officers are assisting the Horry County Sheriff’s Office in located the person in the area of Frye Road outside of Aynor.
WMBF News has reached out to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office for more information on this wanted individual and will update with additional details as they come in.
Community members are advised they may see an increased law enforcement presence in the area.
Anyone who sees any suspicious activity should call (843) 248-1520.
