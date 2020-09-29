Authorities arrest registered sex offender accused of kidnapping 12-year-old in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence man was arrested in Marion County after allegedly kidnapping a 12-year-old girl, authorities said.
Online records from the Florence County Detention Center state 46-year-old Randilee Truax was booked Sept. 25 on a kidnapping charge. Bond has not been set as of Tuesday morning.
According to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Truax allegedly “unlawfully carried away” a 12-year-old girl “not known to him without authority of law.”
Witnesses told authorities they saw the suspect pick up the victim in his vehicle in the area of Freedom Boulevard.
Neighboring law enforcement agencies were notified and Truax’s vehicle was later stopped in Marion County, according to the FCSO. The victim was still in the vehicle, authorities said.
Florence County deputies took Truax into custody from Marion County. The victim was returned unharmed, according to law enforcement.
According to the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division’s sex offender registry, Truax was convicted on July 18, 2014 of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
