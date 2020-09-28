Vice Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris set to visit North Carolina this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Kamala Harris, Democratic Vice President nominee, will travel to North Carolina this week.
She will be in Raleigh on Monday, according to a spokesperson for her campaign.
Harris, the running mate of presidential hopeful Joe Biden, will speak about the Supreme Court decision, the upcoming election and some of her goals and plans if they are to be elected.
Later in the afternoon, Harris will participate in a “Sister to Sister meets Shop Talk” roundtable to hear from Black North Carolinians and to highlight the importance of voting and making a change.
Her visit will come the day before the first presidential debate is held in Cleveland, Ohio.
Harris and current Vice President Mike Pence will have their first debate on Oct. 7.
North Carolina is considered to be a battleground state in November’s election. Voters chose both Donald Trump and Barack Obama for president in previous elections.
President Trump and Democratic Presidential nominee Biden both visited Charlotte last week.
Harris, a U.S. senator and former attorney general for California, last visited the state when she was running in the presidential primary.
According to the Raleigh News & Observer, Harris gave two speeches in Durham in August, 2019 - at a Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People event and at St. Joseph AME Church.Top of Form
