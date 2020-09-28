Two Grand Strand lotto players earn six-figure paydays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Two Grand Strand residents earned big paydays after playing the South Carolina Education Lottery.
After matching “20” playing the Money Mayhem scratch-off, one man took home a cool $125,000, according to lottery officials.
“I had to look at the ticket 15 times to make sure I wasn’t losing my mind,” the man said.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was purchased at the Murphy #8663 on South Highway 17 Business in Garden City. The business received a commission of $1,250 for selling the ticket.
Officials say two top prizes of $125,000 remain in the Money Mayhem game, at odds of 1 in 660,000.
The South Carolina Education Lottery also announced Monday morning a Little River woman won $250,000 playing the Color of Money scratch-off.
“It couldn’t have happened at a more perfect time,” the woman said.
The lucky ticket was purchased at the Tiger Mart #17 on Highway 57 South in Little River, officials said.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the business received a commission of $2,500 for selling the ticket.
The odds of winning $250,000 playing the Color of Money game is 1 in 675,000. One top prize remains in the game.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.