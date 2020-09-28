Trial for North Myrtle Beach woman accused of killing, disposing of two newborns pushed to October

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The trial for the North Myrtle Beach woman accused of giving birth to two children and throwing them in the trash has been pushed back to October.
Alyssa Dayvault’s trial was originally scheduled to begin this week. However, officials with the Horry County Solicitor’s Office said it’ll now take place the week of Oct. 12.
Dayvault faces charges of homicide by child abuse and destruction, desecration or removal of human remains.
Police said Dayvault admitted to giving birth to a baby boy at her home in December of 2018. She allegedly told authorities she failed to seek medical treatment and did not personally take action to attempt to save the infant’s life.
Arrest warrants state Dayvault then put the child’s body in a trash can at her North Myrtle Beach home without notifying authorities.
The woman also reportedly told police she’d given birth to another child, this time a baby girl, in November of 2017. That situation allegedly had the same outcome, according to law enforcement.
