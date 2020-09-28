‘Take it serious’: Grand Strand woman using social media to share message about COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand woman is taking a social media approach to share her battle against COVID-19.
Katie Owens was presumptive positive for the virus in August, and the following month, she found herself having to wear a heart monitor because of it.
Owens noted she started having a fever shortly after her husband tested positive.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control deemed her presumptive positive, Owens said, but didn’t test for COVID-19. She later tested for antibodies after being sick and came back positive for the antibodies.
But it’s what happened next that’s making her share her experience with people online.
Owens didn’t have any heart concerns before having COVID-19, but recently she had to use a heart monitor for a week. She shipped back the heart monitor last week, but she’s still waiting for answers.
Some of her social media posts talk about the unknowns of COVID-19, health insurance for the heart monitor, and even a wish from her child, having the power to go back in time and make bad germs go away.
Owens said she isn’t the type to share her life on social media, but she wants people to know the virus is real.
“Take it serious, it is serious," she said. “It’s not over. We are still going through this, and I’ve ended every post with mask up. I’m not a scientist, everything we have seen shows mask have been helping so if that’s a little thing you can do to help, do it, why wouldn’t you?”
Owens is supposed to go back to the doctor’s office soon to hopefully get some additional results about her heart.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.