Spearman to lead virtual community meeting on future of Florence School District Four

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman will hold a virtual community meeting this week to discuss the future of Florence School District Four.
According to the South Carolina Department of Education, Spearman will be joined by officials from Florence School District Four.
Students, parents, school staff, and community members are welcome to share their input.
The state has operated Florence School District Four for the last two years after Spearman declared a state of emergency for the district due to chronic financial instability.
Spearman discussed the potential consolidation of Florence School District Four and Florence School District One last week.
The virtual community meeting is set to be held via WebEx Wednesday at 6 p.m.
