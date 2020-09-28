S.C. woman hit in head with arrow in ‘freak accident,’ police say

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - A Simpsonville woman was hit in the head with an arrow in what police are calling a “freak accident.”
It happened about 5 p.m. Thursday at a home on Neely Ferry Road, according to Cheryl Manley with the Simpsonville Police Department.
The woman’s husband told WYFF News 4′s Dana Griffin that his wife was inside their home and on a conference call when it happened.
He said the arrow broke the glass window and fractured his wife’s skull. The woman had emergency surgery and is at home recovering, the husband said.
Manley said the investigation determined it was an accident and no charges were filed.
