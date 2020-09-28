Police chief concerned after guns, ammo found in truck during Charleston protest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s police chief said he’s very concerned after his officers found guns and ammo inside a pickup truck during a protest downtown Saturday night.
Two men who were in the truck were arrested. Forty-six year old Matthew Constantine and 59-year old Richard Ray were charged with unlawful carrying of weapons.
The men were arrested Saturday night on Meeting Street.
It happened during a protest held by people who are angry that a grand jury in Louisville didn’t return murder indictments against the officers involved in the shooting death of Breanna Taylor.
Police found the guns and ammo when some of the protesters surrounded the men’s truck.
Officers found an AR-15 in plain view. They also found pepper spray, a wooden club, additional magazines, knives and a taser. The driver also admitted he had a loaded handgun in his waistband.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds says the men did not have a concealed weapons permit.
“There’s danger potentially involved but in particular when it’s a busy night right in the area of the peninsula in that area where the protests were being held at a time when there’s lots of people it’s always a concern,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds said the men were not part of the protest. He says their guns were seized and investigators are still trying to determine why the men were downtown and why they had the guns and ammo with them.
Two of the protesters also were arrested Saturday night.
