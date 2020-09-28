Pee Dee resident adapts to the pandemic, creates successful roadside hot dog stand

QUINBY, S.C. (WMBF) - Noah Veon moved back to his hometown of Quinby after graduating from the College of Charleston. Like many, he struggled to find work due to the coronavirus.
Veon’s mother pitched him the idea of opening up a hot dog stand, and over the summer he began selling hot dogs at the Quinby Post Office.
“When we first got started, my grandma got a picture from my mom of me working at the hot dog cart and I didn’t look too happy, and she said, ‘That’s a grumpy wiener if I’ve ever seen one,’ and the name has stuck since then," said Veon.
Veon said he’d never worked as a cook prior to opening the Grumpy Wiener, so it took some time to learn how to make the perfect hot dog. After learning the ropes of the hot dog industry, Veon said a secret family chili recipe helped put the Grumpy Wiener on the map.
Before long, word got around about the Grumpy Wiener and business picked up, and now hundreds of people travel to Quinby to enjoy Veon’s hot dogs
“At first, not really that many people knew about the Grumpy Wiener or Quinby in general, and what’s really cool about the Grumpy Wiener is we were able to bring people right here to Quinby, our little slice of paradise outside of Florence proper," said Veon.
The Grumpy Wiener has become so successful, they’ve opened a second location in Florence.
As business grew, Veon didn’t need to look far for help. The Grumpy Wiener has become a family business as his brother bought another stand and is Veon’s partner.
For Veon, what began as a summer job, has turned into a thriving success.
“It really took off and now we have the second location and it’s so awesome to see people coming down to Quinby and giving my town the attention it deserves and I think the Grumpy Wiener is here to stay for the time being," said Veon.
Veon said the coronavirus pandemic has been hard on everyone, but he’s got a message for anyone who wants to make their small idea a reality.
“You’ve just got to take that chance and take that leap of faith and a lot of times it’ll work out for you," said Veon.
If you want enjoy a Grumpy Wiener hot dog, they’re at the Quinby Post Office each weekday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and at the Florence City Center Farmers Market on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
