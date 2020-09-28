Kickoff time for Tigers, Hurricanes announced by ACC

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney walks with his players during the walk of champions before their game against The Citadel Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Source: KEN RUINARD/Staff)
By Emery Glover | September 28, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT - Updated September 28 at 4:10 PM

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - The Clemson Tigers will find themselves playing under the lights in primetime on October 10.

Officials with the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that the No. 1 Tigers will host Miami at 7:30 p.m. that night.

Clemson’s last meeting with Miami turned out to be a one-sided affair in 2017. The Tigers dominated the Hurricanes 38-3 in the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium.

Clemson has won the last two meetings between these two teams. However, Miami is 6-5 overall in the all-time series. In those two games alone, Clemson has outscored Miami 96-3.

This will be Clemson’s second night game of the season. They’ll play under the lights at Death Valley this weekend against Virginia.

