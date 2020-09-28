Kickoff time for Tigers, Hurricanes announced by ACC

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - The Clemson Tigers will find themselves playing under the lights in primetime on October 10.
Officials with the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that the No. 1 Tigers will host Miami at 7:30 p.m. that night.
Clemson’s last meeting with Miami turned out to be a one-sided affair in 2017. The Tigers dominated the Hurricanes 38-3 in the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium.
Clemson has won the last two meetings between these two teams. However, Miami is 6-5 overall in the all-time series. In those two games alone, Clemson has outscored Miami 96-3.
This will be Clemson’s second night game of the season. They’ll play under the lights at Death Valley this weekend against Virginia.
