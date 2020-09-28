Horry County Schools will continue with hybrid learning model

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools will continue with their hybrid learning model next week.
According to information from the district, students will continue with limited face-to-face instruction for the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 9.
Every Monday, Horry County Schools use the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s COVID-19 Disease Activity Report to make the decision.
Horry County Schools started the school year with a hybrid model of two days of face-to-face instruction and three days of distance learning due to the medium spread level of the novel coronavirus.
The district’s weekly instructional meter is updated every Monday.
