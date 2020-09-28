Horry County Schools approves all virtual student transfer requests

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Over 3,000 additional students are headed back to Horry County classrooms this week.
Horry County Schools confirmed that all 3,031 virtual students that requested to transfer to the brick-and-mortar learning environment were approved.
Earlier this month, the school district allowed families who opted for the HCS Virtual K-12 program over the summer to request a transfer to face-to-face learning.
Some parents told WMBF News that they were disappointed with the virtual program’s curriculum and there were also issues with getting their students logged on.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said that some virtual students, depending on their group, went back to class last week. But all students will be back on school campuses this week.
She added that in order to accommodate for the extra students, the school district brought some teachers from the virtual program back into the brick-and-mortar learning environment.
