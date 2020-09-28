HCFR: Four hurt after crash crashes into utility pole in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a car collided with a utility pole in Loris.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 8:30 p.m. Monday to the wreck in the 3600-block of Daisy Road.
A picture posted by HCFR showed a single car hitting the utility pole head-on.
Four people were taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK, according to HCFR.
It’s not clear what caused the car to crash into the utility pole.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.