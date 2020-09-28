FIRST ALERT: Rain chances continue today, a few strong storms possible tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We’re starting the new week off on the warmer, muggy and wet side of things with showers from the overnight hours moving out of here.
As you head out the door this morning, most of us will remain dry despite the wet ground and roads from that rain overnight. Regardless, still grab the rain gear as you will likely need it at times this afternoon and into the evening hours.
Highs today will climb into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees with more clouds today. As we head into the afternoon and evening hours, another wave of showers and storms is expected to work out of the southwest, bringing in the scattered rain chances for the afternoon and evening plans.
Those chances will linger overnight and be very similar to what we saw last night. As you wake up on Tuesday, there could still be a few showers around with overnight lows remaining mild and muggy. I still think there will be a brief lull in the activity by the middle of the morning on Tuesday through the early afternoon.
As we head into the late afternoon and evening hours, our attention turns to the showers and storms that will slowly begin to work into the region. There is a level one severe weather risk for storms Tuesday and the threat looks to be mainly after 4/5 PM. There is a chance an isolated storm forms ahead of this cold front but the majority of the strong/severe storm potential will happen closer to sunset, if not after.
The biggest threat with this round of showers and storms will be the heavy rain associated with the embedded thunderstorms. The severe weather parameters for some gusty winds and an isolated tornado are low but not zero. We will need to watch that threat Tuesday night.
Eventually, that line of storms should weaken overnight and possibly redevelop right over our region come Wednesday. That is where the 60% chance of showers and storms come into play for Wednesday morning and into the early afternoon hours. We should dry out by the evening commute on Wednesday and let the fall-like weather finally arrive with lower humidity and temperatures.
