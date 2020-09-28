FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, a few strong storms Tuesday

Tuesday will be an active day as a strong cold front approaches the region by the late evening hours. A few showers will be possible from time to time from Tuesday morning through midday with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower 80s. As the cold front moves closer to the area by the late afternoon and evening, more widespread and heavier downpours will develop. The heaviest rain will likely arrive across the Pee Dee during the late afternoon hours and then spread to the Grand Strand by the mid to late evening. Rainfall totals will reach one to two inches in most areas.