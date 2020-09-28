FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, a few strong storms Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A strong cold front will bring periods of heavy rain and possibly a few strong storms to the area late Tuesday.
Scattered showers will continue at times late this evening with a few showers lingering at times tonight. Temperatures tonight will be quite mild - only dropping to near 70.
Tuesday will be an active day as a strong cold front approaches the region by the late evening hours. A few showers will be possible from time to time from Tuesday morning through midday with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower 80s. As the cold front moves closer to the area by the late afternoon and evening, more widespread and heavier downpours will develop. The heaviest rain will likely arrive across the Pee Dee during the late afternoon hours and then spread to the Grand Strand by the mid to late evening. Rainfall totals will reach one to two inches in most areas.
n addition to heavy downpours, the strong cold front combined with energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere could result in a few strong storms late Tuesday. Currently, a level one severe weather threat is in place for the risk of thunderstorms with strong wind gusts. There is a very small risk of a brief tornado as well especially from sunset through the late evening hours.
The strong cold front will move off shore prior to sunrise on Wednesday. The front will usher in much dryer and cooler weather for the rest of the week. Several weaker fronts will follow and will keep the weather fall-like and rain-free through the weekend.
