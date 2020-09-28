DHEC: 542 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 10 additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 542 new cases of COVID-19, and 10 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 142,449 and those who have died to 3,154, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 10 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and no new deaths. A breakdown of new COVID-19 cases can be found here, while a list of new confirmed deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Sunday statewide was 6,635 and the percent positive was 8.2%.
Of South Carolina’s 10,007 inpatient hospital beds, 7,655 are in use for a 76.58% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 753 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 172 are in ICU and 108 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
