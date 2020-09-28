Conway man faces felony DUI charge following crash along Highway 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man is facing felony charges after a crash led to serious injuries.
Mitchell Stack, 24, is charged with felony DUI with great bodily injury.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers were called to the wreck Friday night to Highway 544 and Pine Hollow Road.
Lee said Stack was heading west on Highway 544 when he crossed the center line, ran off the road and sideswiped another vehicle.
Lee did not have information on the victim’s status.
Stack was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Saturday. He was released Monday morning after posting a $50,000 bond.
