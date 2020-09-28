Authorities identify area of interest in search for missing boaters in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Units have identified an area of interest in Monday’s continued search for two boaters in Georgetown County who have been missing since Saturday afternoon.
According to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the boat ramps at Carroll Campbell Marina have been closed to new boat traffic temporarily to secure the area.
Those who launched boats earlier Monday will be allowed to remove them, authorities said.
The area in the river will be cordoned off as deputies await divers from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources to do a thorough inspection, a press release stated. Side-scan sonar was utilized in identifying the area of interest, authorities said.
The Coast Guard identified the missing boaters as Marquis Michael and Kinsley Johnson. Officials added the two were last seen near the Sampit River aboard a jon boat.
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has been assisting the U.S. Coast Guard and S.C. DNR in the search for two men who left the marina in a jon boat.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.