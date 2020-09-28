AT&T customers in S.C. experiencing outages

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – AT&T and First Net customers in South Carolina appear to be experiencing interruptions with their service.
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue posted a photo to their Facebook page showing an outage that looks to include the entire state of South Carolina.
According to DownDetector.com, reports of problems are coming from Myrtle Beach, Columbia, Charleston, Greenville, Spartanburg and Charlotte, N.C.
No information was immediately available on the cause of the outage or when it would be fixed.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.