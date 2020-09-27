Victim with injuries in Windsor Green complex fire dies, coroner says

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The victim with injuries in last week’s fire at a local condo complex has died, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said the victim, 68-year-old Faye Yarborough was the victim in Friday’s fire at the Windsor Green complex. She died Saturday afternoon at the Augusta Burn Center from complications and injuries from the fire, according to Fowler.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the 4900 block of Windsor Green Way at around 12:45 p.m. Friday. One unit in the complex suffered significant damage in the blaze, officials said.
The fire remains under investigation by HCFR and the Horry County Police Department.
