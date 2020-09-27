One dies following crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person has died following a crash in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the collision occurred Friday at around 5:25 p.m. in the area of Highway 52. Officials said a pickup truck traveling north on the highway collided with the passenger side of an SUV attempting to make a turn on Mechanicsville Road.
The passenger of the SUV was taken to a hospital where they died Sunday, according to Tidwell. Both drivers were also taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
