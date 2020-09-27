Former Socastee, Clemson star Hunter Renfrow catches first TD of the season vs. Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WMBF) - Grand Strand native and former Clemson star Hunter Renfrow caught his first NFL touchdown of the 2020 season Sunday.
The score came in the closing minutes of the Las Vegas Raiders' game against the New England Patriots.
He finished Sunday’s game with six catches for 84 yards. Teammate and fellow Grand Strand native Bryan Edwards also caught two passes for 48 yards for Las Vegas.
Renfrow, in his second year with the Raiders, was a standout at Socastee High School before playing at Clemson.
The Patriots went on to win Sunday’s game, 36-20.
Las Vegas falls to 2-1 on the season and will face Buffalo at home next Sunday.
