FIRST ALERT: Cloudy skies today give way to rain chances for the new work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another pleasant day is expected across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Temperatures will steadily warm into the low and middle 80s with cloud cover steadily increasing throughout the day. The best chance at taking advantage of sunshine will be through the first half of the day.
Cloud cover will increase ahead of a few showers that are set to arrive tomorrow late evening. These will be moving in from the west, so they’ll reach the Pee Dee by roughly 7-8pm and the Grand Strand by about 10pm.
Rain chances will only go up from here. An unsettled pattern of weather will take shape as we head into the new work week as a cold front slowly drifts across the area. This will lead to an increasing rain chances through Wednesday, with heavy rain and a few strong storms possible.
The good news? This cold front will help to deliver another refreshing blast of cooler and drier air. Daytime highs will warm into the low and middle 70s towards the end of next week with overnight lows potentially nearing the upper 40s and low 50s once again.
