DHEC: Over 550 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 3 new deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina reported over 550 new COVID-19 cases across the state Sunday, according to state health officials.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 569 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 141,909 since testing began. Locally, Horry County reported 18 new cases, while Florence saw the most in the area with 20 new cases.
DHEC also reported 3 more confirmed deaths from the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 3,144. No new local deaths were reported Sunday.
The agency added it received 4,118 tests Saturday and the percent positive was 13.8%.
Hospitals in South Carolina report their daily updates to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click here for more information.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
