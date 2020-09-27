Deputies join search for missing boaters in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Deputies have now joined a search for two missing boaters in Georgetown County, according to officials.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said it, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, are looking for the boaters in the Winyah Bay area.
Officials said they are also searching in the area of the Georgetown Lighthouse and jetties, and added cell phone records show the boaters in that area earlier Sunday morning.
Units from Midway Fire Rescue are also joining the search.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.