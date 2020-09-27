Clemson still No. 1 in AP Poll as Big Ten, Pac-12 teams enter rankings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clemson remains the top college football team in this week’s AP Poll, even with more Power Five teams entering the rankings.
The Tigers received 55 first-place votes, with Alabama coming in second with three first-place votes.
Florida, Georgia and Notre Dame all rounded out the top five, in that order. Oklahoma and LSU both out of the top 10 fell after losses on Saturday.
In the ACC, Miami also entered the Top 10 at No. 8 after a 3-0 start to the season. The SEC also saw five other teams (Auburn, Texas A&M, Mississippi State LSU and Tennessee) in the Top 25.
This week’s poll also marked the return of the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences, after both leagues recently announced their intentions on returning to play later this fall. Ohio State was the highest-ranked team in the Big Ten at No. 6, while Oregon led the Pac-12 teams at No. 14.
No. 1 Clemson returns to action at home Saturday against Virginia, with kickoff set for 8 p.m.
