Police searching for missing person in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing person in Horry County.
The Horry County Police Department said 71-year-old Vivian Olson, of Little River, was last seen on Sept. 23. She is around 5′7″ and 200 pounds with brown eyes, according to police.
HCPD added she may be driving a 2002 Toyota Avalon with South Carolina license plate number QJB-139.
The DMV photo provided by authorities was the only readily available photo of Olsen.
Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.
