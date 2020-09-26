Memorial ride, service for Gannon Stauch underway in the Grand Strand

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A memorial ride and service honoring the life of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch are now underway in the Grand Strand.
Bikers gathered Saturday morning at Crossway Church in Loris, making their way to Beach Church in Myrtle Beach for a memorial service set to begin at 4 p.m.
Gannon was reported missing in January while living with his father in Colorado. His remains were later found in Florida and his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, was arrested in Myrtle Beach and charged in connection to his death.
Gannon was born in Loris and still has family living in the area, including his mother and grandparents.
According to organizers, the trek included stops at places the boy enjoyed, including Damon’s Grill, the Carolina Forest Recreation Center and the Play Card Environmental Education Center.
Organizers also said they want to bring awareness to issues of child abuse through the event.
