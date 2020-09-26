6 injured after accident on Highway 9, crews say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Six people were injured Saturday in an accident involving multiple vehicles in Horry County, according to officials.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the area of Highway 9 and Green Sea Road in Loris at 3:20 p.m.
All six people were taken to the hospital. Details on the severity of their injuries were not immediately available.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol was also on the scene and is investigating the crash.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.