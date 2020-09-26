FIRST ALERT: Drier and calmer weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After an active end to the work week weather wise, we’re expecting a calm start to the weekend. Temperatures will still be warm, as they climb into the low 80s across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. With a bit of tropical moisture still in the atmosphere, it will likely stay quite muggy through the rest of today as well.
As we head into Sunday we’ll see more of the same temperature wise. A few stray and isolated showers and storms will be possible through the second half of the weekend as well, but it won’t be a washout by any stretch.
As we head into next week, an active pattern of weather returns as rain chances begin to pick back up. As of now, scattered showers and storms will begin on Monday, and will increase into Tuesday. A few of this could be on the robust or strong side as a cold front works through the area.
The same cold front that will bring us rain chances will also help to usher in cooler and drier air. This is going to lead to another fall-like stretch of weather with highs reaching the middle 70s as we head towards late next week.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.