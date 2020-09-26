DHEC: Over 600 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 27 new deaths reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina reported over 600 new COVID-19 cases across the state Saturday, according to state health officials.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 639 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 141,338 since testing began. Locally, both Horry and Florence counties each saw 15 new cases. Dillon County also had 10 new cases as of Saturday.
RELATED LINKS
DHEC also reported 27 more confirmed deaths from the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 3,141. Three new local deaths were reported, two of which were elderly patients in Florence County. The other was an additional elderly patient in Darlington County.
The agency added it received 6,541 tests on Friday, and the percent positive was 9.9%
Hospitals in South Carolina report their daily updates to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click here for more information.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.