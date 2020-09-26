Deputies: Man wanted in connection to fatal Lumberton shooting

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - A man is now wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Lumberton, according to deputies.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Johnny Norton is wanted in relation to a shooting that happened on the 2500 block of Highway 72 West Friday night. According to a press release, deputies were called to the scene shortly after 7 p.m. and found a victim fatally shot at the scene.
The victim was later identified as 29-year-old Brandon Hunt, of Maxton.
Norton faces charges of first-degree murder and a weapons charge.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.
