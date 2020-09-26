‘Defend Your Police’ rally held in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An event was held in North Myrtle Beach Saturday to show support to law enforcement in the city.
The “Defend Your Police” rally was held at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex after being originally scheduled to take place at City Hall.
Several guest speakers were scheduled to attend, including North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley, North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Tommy Dennis and South Carolina Sen. Greg Hembree.
U.S. Rep. Tom Rice also spoke to those in attendance.
