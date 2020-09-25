WMBF INVESTIGATES: Federal assistance program implemented in state, locals concerned over potential identity theft

The LWA program was approved for South Carolina at the beginning of September to bring in an added $300 each week to claimants for 6 weeks - meaning, in total, those who qualify have the capacity to receive $1800. DEW announced it would take several weeks to roll out the program as the agency worked to both implement and “protect claimants from the growing problem of criminals attempting to defraud Unemployment Insurance (UI) programs around the country.”