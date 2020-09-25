TRAFFIC ALERT: 4 injured after crash in Horry County, drivers asked to avoid area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Drivers are being asked to avoid one part of Horry County after a two-car crash Friday night.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the wreck on Highway 544 near Leisure Lane at 9:17 p.m.
HCFR added four people were taken to the hospital with injuries, and the accident did involve an ejection.
Multiple lanes in the area are also closed, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
