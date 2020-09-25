Tornado warnings expire for Pee Dee counties, Robeson County

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Weather Service has canceled tornado warnings for the Pee Dee and Robeson County.
At around 6:15 p.m., tornado warnings were issued for Marion, Dillon and Robeson counties. The warnings for Marion and Dillon expired around 6:45 p.m., but the warning for Robeson County lasted until around 7 p.m.
No word at this time if a tornado touched down in those areas, but WMBF News will keep you updated.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said at this point his team has not been dispatched to any damage reports in the area.
This comes just hours after a tornado formed along the shoreline in Myrtle Beach near 64th Avenue North.
The system that has been marching through the Carolinas are remnants of Tropical Storm Beta which made landfall along the Gulf earlier in the week.
