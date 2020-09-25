Software provider for Horry County Government falls victim to ransomware attack

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A technology company that provides software for Horry County Government was the target of a ransomware attack, officials said.
Tyler Technologies said they were made aware of a “security incident” Wednesday morning involving unauthorized access to the company’s internal phone and information technology systems by an unknown third party.
“The Horry County IT/GIS Department took immediate, proactive steps to prevent any further threat to our systems. At this time, we have no reason to believe that any of our systems were compromised. We will be working closely together with Tyler Technologies as they learn more about the attack to ensure that our information remains secure," a press release from Horry County Government stated.
According to Tyler Technologies, the security breach was limited to the company’s internal systems. It reportedly had no impact on the software they provide for clients.
Tyler Technologies said they are completing a full forensics investigation and have contacted law enforcement.
