Report: Man sent pornographic video to minor while vacationing in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man visiting North Myrtle Beach has been arrested after allegedly sending a pornographic video to a child.
Justin Monroe Davis, 33, of Graham, N.C., is charged with disseminating obscene material to a minor 12 years or younger.
While Davis was staying at the Castaway Inn Motel on S. Ocean Boulevard in late June, Davis sent the pornographic video to the minor via Snapchat, a report from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety states.
The child told a family member about the incident, who in turn notified police in North Carolina, the report stated.
North Myrtle Beach police said the alleged video was obtained and preserved by authorities in North Carolina.
Davis turned himself in to North Myrtle Beach police on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Davis has since been released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $10,000 bond, online records show.
