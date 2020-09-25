Murrells Inlet biker bar heads to court in November to fight to keep alcohol license

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A court date has been set for a Murrells Inlet biker bar whose alcohol license is in jeopardy.
WMBF Investigates received court filing on Friday that shows a hearing for SBB has been set for 11 a.m. Nov. 10 in Administrative Law Court in Columbia.
We were the first to break that the Department of Revenue is seeking to permanently revoke the biker bar’s alcohol license for violating the governor’s executive order that prohibited concert venues and nightclubs from being open.
Documents showed that the bar had been violating the order for about three months, but specifically pointed out the Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally.
“The Myrtle Beach Bike Week ‘Spring Rally’ took place July 13-19, 2020. During that time, SBB advertised extensively that it was hosting multiple live musical acts every night between July 13 and July 18, 2020. Several of these concerts were free. Upon information and belief, SBB did not limit the attendance at the concerts or take any other measures to comply with the applicable Executive Orders,” according to documents provided by the SCDOR.
Court filings show that both parties will present evidence in the case which can include documents, records and witnesses in the case.
It’s not clear at this point if the judge will make a ruling on that day.
WMBF News will continue to follow updates on this investigation.
