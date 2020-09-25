Murrells Inlet biker bar to call in extra help to ensure safe pre-bike rally week event

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Commerce explained why it reversed its decision to allow a popular Murrells Inlet biker bar to hold a fall pre-bike rally week event this weekend.
Under the governor’s current executive order, organizations hoping to host events with more than 250 people must put in an event exemption request with the state Department of Commerce, and it must be approved.
The agency had originally rejected SBB’s event exception request, stating that it was brought to its attention that the biker bar has been “operating in violation of the Governor’s Executive Order.”
But the owner of SBB sent an email to WMBF News on Thursday showing that the state Department of Commerce change its decision that day and approved the event. The agency also updated its list Friday morning showing the approval.
“After further discussion with the business owner, who outlined additional measures demonstrating the ability to adhere to the Governor’s Executive Order, we made the determination to overturn the revocation,” Alex Clark, the agency’s spokesperson, stated in an email to WMBF News.
Clark added that there are a few extra precautions the business is putting into place to ensure a safe event.
Those additional precautions include:
- Hired additional security out of Charleston as “clickers” to ensure indoor capacity does not exceed 150 and outdoor 2945, while 6ft social distancing is observed. These occupancy numbers adhere to the 50% or less capacity as outlined in the executive order.
- Hired outside cleaning crew to ensure all bathrooms, surfaces, etc. will be sanitized around the clock.
- Implemented a new plan in place to space out tables 6ft apart along with floor decals.
- If the venue reaches capacity, they will be turning people away.
- Law enforcement will be on-site to ensure attendees are abiding by guidance.
WMBF News has also reached out to the governor’s office for a comment on the state Department of Commerce’s decision. We are waiting to hear back.
The biker bar’s pre-bike rally week event runs from Friday morning until Sunday night.
