1 dead after three-vehicle crash in Florence County, troopers say

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - At least one person is dead after a crash in Florence County, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the wreck, which happened in the area of Highway 378 and Highway 41 at around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
He added the crash involved three vehicles, a 2012 Infinity G37, a 2012 Honda CRV and a 1997 Dodge pickup. According to Tidwell, the driver of the Infinity crossed into the median and struck the Honda, before also striking the Dodge.
The driver of the Honda died as a result of the crash and was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Infinity and the two occupants of the Dodge pickup were taken to the hospital for their injuries, officials said.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.