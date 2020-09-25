Huntington Beach State Park reopens nature center following 2016 lightning strike

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Huntington Beach State Park opened their brand new nature center on Friday.
Back in 2016, their nature center was struck by lightning and four years later they have a new one and can’t wait for the public to get to see it!
The Huntingtons, when they first bought this land back in the early 1930s, they were both avid conservationists and so they actively managed the land for the benefit of wildlife.
They created two impoundments, one that is Mullet Pond and the other is Mallard Pond.
The ponds and the park itself are home to an abundance of wildlife.
